Funeral for 4 victims of Queens Village fire on Saturday

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens – Family and friends of four of the victims in a fatal Queens fire gathered to pay their final goodbyes Saturday morning.

Chayse Lipford, 2, Rayshawn Matthews, 10, Jada Foxworth, 16, and Destiny Dones, 20 — all members of the same family — were be mourned at New Greater Bethel Ministries in Queens Village. The church’s website streamed the service on Facebook.

Funeral plans for Melody Edwards, 17, has yet to be announced.

All five died in a house fire that broke out in a two-story building on 208th Street near 112th Avenue on April 23, according to fire officials.The cause of the fire, which police say began in a home before spreading to two others, remains under investigation.