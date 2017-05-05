Zire King, suspect in murder of MTA worker ex-girlfriend, found dead after police standoff in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Zire King, the man accused of murdering his MTA worker ex-girlfriend, was found dead Friday evening inside the New Jersey home in which he barricaded himself during a standoff with police.

Detectives from the NYPD as well as Hackensack responded to 388 First St. at 1:20 p.m. in search of King.

A woman at the home told police King was barricaded inside a closet in a second-floor bedroom. Police called in additional units as well as the Bergen County SWAT team.

Theen, according to police, efforts began to negotiate with King to get him to give up peacefully. At 5:45 p.m, with no contact established with King, authorities deployed tear gas into the home. At 6:45, the SWAT members entered the home, still not having heard from King, where they found him dead in a second-floor closet.

Police said he died of unknown injuries. The Bergen County Medical Examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy.

Jacqueline Dicks, 41, was shot and killed May 1 while walking home from her job as an MTA conductor in East New York.

King initially told police he dropped Dicks off near her home and left to go to the store. He alleged that three men with their hoods up approached Dicks and fatally shot her.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said surveillance footage negates what King told police.

King, whose alias is Joseph Harper, had been expected to be charged with second-degree murder.

Boyce said King lived near the murder scene but hasn't been home since the night of the shooting.