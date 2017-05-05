Watch the PIX11 Morning News and enter to be our ‘Mom of the Day’!

NEW YORK — Do you want to give a big TV shout-out to a very special mom in your life?

In honor of Mother’s Day, from May 8 through May 12 we’re all about celebrating moms!

Just send in a photo of the mom in your life that you want to share some love with.

Send us a message on the PIX11 Morning News Facebook page to enter and we may feature your picture online or on TV.

Each featured ‘Mom of the Day’ will also receive a gift card and gift basket from our friends at Caribbean Food Delights.

Happy Mother’s Day!

May 5, 2017

Official Rules

