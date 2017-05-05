Tourist beaten, sexually assaulted during mugging in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan – A tourist lost several teeth and was sexually assaulted during a mugging caught on video early Thursday.

The victim, 31, was visiting from Germany when she got lost trying to find her AirBnB, police sources said. The woman was walking near 219 West 146th St. around 3 a.m. when she was approached by a man who stopped her and began to grope her, police said.

He snatched her purse, punched her in the face before sexually assaulting her, according to cops.

The victim suffered injuries to her face and was taken to a hospital where she is in stable condition, police said.

There are no arrests yet. Police describe the man as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 175 pounds with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Surveillance video provided by police showed most of the violent encounter and the mugger running away on 146th Street. Cops hope the public can help identify the attacker.

WARNING: Video below may be disturbing for some viewers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).