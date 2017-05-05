Several injured in Jersey City Light Rail collision with firetruck

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Several people were injured when a firetruck collided with a Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train in Jersey City Friday evening.

Sources say at least 20 people were on the train when it collided with a firetruck around 7 p.m. near Washington Boulevard and 6th Street.

It was not immediately clear how many victims there are or the severity of their injuries.

Sources say passengers on the train and firefighters were injured.

Vehicles are advised to avoid the area.

NJ Transit tweeted out that service on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail service between Marin Boulevard and Newport is suspended in both directions.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.