Graffiti vandal wanted for painting homophobic slurs throughout Astoria: cops

ASTORIA, Queens –– Cops are looking for a man wanted for spraying homophobic graffiti with the name “Obama” throughout the neighborhood of Astoria.

The NYPD says the graffiti vandal has struck at least 16 times since December. The man allegedly wrote homophobic slurs, sometimes invoking the last name of former president Barack Obama.

He most recently painted the word “F*GS” on the glass door at 27-16 18th St. on May 2. Cops released video of him spraying over the door using black paint.

Police say he’s about 6 feet tall, about 200 pounds. He was last seen with a black long jacket with an attached hoodie, black pants and dark boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).