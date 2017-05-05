Free Friday Giveaway: Mother’s Day gifts for your special lady

The first official U.S. celebration of Mother’s Day took place way back in 1908! It hasn’t changed much since then, with the exception of the types of gifts we give our mothers to show her our appreciation.

David Gregg – senior editor of Behind The Buy .com and pix11’s Free Friday Giveaway Guy joins us this morning with his mod mom’s day – tech gift picks!

PRODUCT #1:

LG Watch Style

For the stylish and techy mom, the LG Watch Style will be her new favorite companion. This smartwatch lets mom easily go from office chic to gym gal, allowing her to track steps, bike rides, sit-ups and squats with Google Fit – automatically. She can also receive email and text notifications, download her favorite playlists and listen to them right from her wrist. And, with interchangeable MODE bands and thousands of customizable watch faces, mom can match her LG Watch Style to anything she’s wearing.

Available colors: rose gold, silver and black

Price: $249; Available at Google Store, Best Buy and B&H

Web Link: http://www.lg.com/us/smart-watches/lg-W270-Rose-Gold-style

PRODUCT #2:

Kate Spade New York Cases for Samsung Galaxy S8/ S8+ & iPhone 7/7 Plus

Get Mom a designer phone case or two to protect her phone in style with Kate Spade New York’s latest cases for the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and the new Samsung GALAXY S8 and S8+ phones at Verizon Wireless.

From now until May 13th, Verizon Wireless is offering a special Mother’s Day promotion during which customers can “Buy two cases and get one free with over 1,000 phone and tablet cases to choose from,” both in-store and online. This offer includes these fashion-forward floral and striped Kate Spade New York cases and many more – so you can get her both and maybe even treat yourself to one too with this great deal!

Kate Spade New York cases for Samsung GALAXY S8, Samsung GALAXY S8+, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus are available at Verizon Wireless stores nationwide and online at https://www.verizonwireless.com/accessories/kate-spade-new-york/

Price: Starts at $24.98; Available exclusively at Verizon Wireless

*Disclaimer – Verizon Wireless’ Mother’s Day Promotion: Buy 2 Cases, Get 1 Free. Discounted product of equal or lesser value. Limit one per customer.

PRODUCT #3:

Huawei Mate 9 Smartphone

The Huawei Mate 9 is the first Android smartphone with Amazon Alexa. This means you can manage your smart home even when you’re on-the-go, by controlling lights, thermostats, locks, appliances, fans, sprinklers, and more – any Alexa-enabled device, you can automate through the Mate 9. Of course, you also have tons of other benefits with Alexa on the Mate 9, such as getting your shopping done, ordering food or movie tickets, and finding local businesses. The Mate 9 truly complements the voice-driven experience because it has four microphones with noise cancellation technology, which helps Alexa hear commands clearly, even from different angles.

The Huawei Alexa app offers mobile access to features and scenarios consumers expect from Amazon Alexa including:

– Home Automation: Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa makes it possible to manage your smart home even when you’re on-the-go by controlling lights, thermostats, locks, fans, sprinklers and more.

– Games/Trivia: Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa can make every trip more entertaining with games like Jeopardy, Magic Door and Twenty Questions.

– Shopping: Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa makes it easy to get more done using just your voice — Quickly create lists, order items to be sent to your home, get food delivered or have your favorite coffee ready with Amazon voice shopping, Starbucks, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Amazon Prime restaurants, and more.

– Fitness/Health: Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa helps travelers stay fit with access to skills like 7-Minute Workout, FitBit and Stop, Breathe & Think.

– News: Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa is a convenient way to stay informed with access to news anytime via Flash Briefings from NPR, CNBC, Reuters, Fox News, The Skimm, WSJ, AP, BBC, CNN, and many more.

– Entertainment: Mate 9 with Amazon Alexa puts entertainment in reach with access to a wide array of podcasts and Audible content.

Price: $599.99

http://consumer.huawei.com/en/mobile-phones/mate9/index.htm

Availability: Available in more than 600 Best Buy stores and online at BestBuy, Amazon, Newegg and B&H.

PRODUCT #4:

iHome iBT84 Splashproof Color Changing Bluetooth Stereo Speaker

Bring the party wherever you go with the iBT84 Bluetooth speaker with speakerphone. Stream music wirelessly from your Bluetooth-enabled device. Enjoy your music without missing a call. Aux-in jack to play audio from any device equipped with a headphone jack. Two stereo drivers for rich, detailed sound. Color changing mode for 6 fun, fabulous color effects which can be controlled via free app. Operates on internal rechargeable battery, charges via included USB charging cable. USB port to charge mobile devices.

Features include:

– Splash Proof and color changing Bluetooth speaker

– 6 color modes for fun; control lighting effects with a free app

– Crystal clear speakerphone with built-in mic and digital voice echo cancellation

– Rechargeable Battery for up to 10 hours of audio as well as a USB charging port

– Stream music wirelessly from any Bluetooth-enabled device.

Price: $69.99; http://www.ihome.com

Bluetooth Speaker