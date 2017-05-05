Flash flood warning covers parts of NYC, New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The week ends in a washout Friday as soaking rains move in, sparking a flash flood warning in parts of New York City, Westchester county and New Jersey.

The upgraded warning was issued at 12:30 p.m., when up to an inch of rain had already fallen on the region and another 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The flash flood warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. for: Manhattan and the Bronx; and Rockland, southern Westchester, Essex, Bergen, Union, eastern Passaic and Hudson counties, the NWS said.

Locales that are expected to experience flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Yonkers, Paterson, Elizabeth, New Rochelle, Passaic, Bayonne, White Plains, Mott Haven, Wayne, Hoboken, Plainfield, Bloomfield and East Tremont, the agency said.

An emergency alert was sent to cellphones in midtown Manhattan at 12:30 p.m. warning them of flash floods.

Heavy rain is expected to last through the evening with scattered thunderstorms possible. The high temperature will barely touch 60 degrees in the city, with just a few degrees warmer in the suburbs.

The weekend will be wet, as well. Expected partly sunny skies on Saturday with scattered showers throughout the day. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers mainly north of the city.