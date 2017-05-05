Dashboard camera captures horrific crash involving school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — A school bus driver is being praised for her calm demeanor during a horrific crash in Oklahoma City.

On April 26th, the bus carrying students from Edmond North High School and Edmond Santa Fe High School was involved in a crash.

A camera on board the bus captured the moment a pickup truck crossed the center line and slammed into another car.

Immediately, the bus driver hit the brakes but the truck rolled into the front of the bus. As bystanders stopped to help both drivers, the bus driver kept students on the bus and in their seats.

Edmond Public School officials say there were 19 children on the bus at the time of the crash. Fortunately, none of them were injured.

Three people in the other vehicles were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, they were all expected to survive their injuries.