Child rapist gives DNA to cops, gets nabbed in 1993 sex assault against girl: DA

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man who pled guilty earlier this year to raping a child has just been tied, through DNA evidence, to the 1993 knifepoint sexual assault of another young girl, the New York County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

William Dixon, 58, pleaded guilty in January to raping a 12-year-old girl in the Bronx last November, the DA stated in a news release.

Following his conviction, his DNA profile was entered into the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Combined DNA Index System, known as CODIS, according to the DA.

Dixon’s DNA came up as a match for the DNA profile listed in a Manhattan “Jane Doe” incident, the DA said.

In that attack, the DA says Dixon approached an 11-year-old girl in a Hamilton Heights apartment building’s hallway, pulled her hat over her eyes, held a knife to her throat and forced her to the building’s rooftop, where he sexually assaulted her.

The child was hospitalized following the attack, and elements of a sexual assault evidence kit, or “rape kit,” were collected.

More than a decade later, in 2002, the DNA profile collected that day was uploaded to CODIS, but it did not match any pre-existing DNA profiles in the system — meaning her attacker’s DNA had not been collected in another assault and uploaded to CODIS.

A year later, the DA obtained a “Jane Doe” indictment to list the collected DNA evidence in the database.

That DNA matches the DNA collected in the 2016 rape, according to the DA.

As a result of the child seeking medical attention, investigators’ collecting DNA, and the DA obtaining the indictment, Dixon was able to be caught 24 years later, the DA says.

Dixon now faces charges of first- and second-degree sodomy.