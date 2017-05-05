1 person dead in Greenwich Village apartment fire

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan – One person was killed in a Friday morning fire at a 13-story Greenwich Village apartment building, FDNY said.

The fire started on the 10th floor at 20 West 13th St. shortly before 9 a.m., according to the FDNY. It was placed under control less than 40 minutes later.

One person who was found in the building was pronounced dead, according to the FDNY. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.