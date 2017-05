Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Jersey brothers Michael and Nicholas Testa became social media stars after a video of them skillfully slinging pizza dough in their father's New Jersey restaurant went viral. The dynamic dough-spinning duo has travelled as far as Spain to show off their skills.

The brothers stopped by PIX11 Morning News to show off their skills and give Scott and Sukanya a class in tossing pizza dough.

http://carminespizzajc.com/