Watch: Emergency crews rescue riders trapped on rollercoaster

OKLAHOMA — Emergency crews are working to remove more than a dozen people trapped on a rollercoaster at Oklahoma’s Frontier City.

Aerial footage of the scene appears to show the riders are at one of the coaster’s highest points.

The ride has been identified by local TV station KFOR as the Silver Bullet.

Frontier City provided the following statement to KFOR:

At approximately 11:25 AM, the train on the Silver Bullet roller coaster at Frontier City stalled in a safe position on the lift. Due to the position of the stalled train, the back half of the cars were able to be evacuated by park personnel. The fire department had to be called to evacuate the guests in the front cars. Guest safety is Frontier City’s top priority. As soon as each guest has been evacuated from the Silver Bullet, a thorough investigation into the reason the ride stalled will take place.

TAC 2 -11501 N I-35 service rd-Assist frontier city-helping people off 2 roller coaster cars that are stuck beyond the catwalk. no injuries — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 4, 2017