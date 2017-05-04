Video shows 5 men relentlessly punch Bronx street vendor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE, The Bronx –– Cops are looking for five men accused of viciously beating a street vendor in broad daylight on Tuesday.

Police say the five attackers in their 20s went up to the 53-year-old man in the vicinity of E. 149th St. and Third Avenue and punched him in the head and face numerous times. Surveillance video showed the men continue to hit the victim as he fell to the ground. The culprits then walked away southbound on Third Avenue.

The victim suffered a fractured skull and bleeding from the brain. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

One of the five men was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a red-hooded sweater and blue jeans, police said. Another was last seen with a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt and black jeans, according to cops. A third man was donning a white T-shirt, blue shorts and black sneakers. A fourth man was wearing a gray T-shirt and red pants. The fifth had a pink baseball cap, a pink sweater and black jeans on, police said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.