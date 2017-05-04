Hometown welcome? Hundreds of protesters greet President Trump as he returns to NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A few hundred protesters lined up Thursday along Manhattan's West Side Highway to jeer Donald Trump's motorcade as he made his first trip home to New York since becoming president of the United States.

Trump sped by just before 7 p.m. on his way to attend a dinner with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull aboard the USS Intrepid, a decommissioned aircraft carrier that is now a museum.

The crowd booed and chanted "New York hates you!" over drums and tambourines.

The dynamics of Thursday's political protest near the Intrepid were interesting considering that New York City is home to the President of the United States.

The majority of cities in the U.S. would embrace one of their own coming home as president of the land, but that was not the case on Thursday.

President Donald Trump's first visit back to New York City as president was met with hundreds of verbal jabs along the West Side Highway that sent a a very clear message to the Queens native.

While politicians like Public Advocate Leticia James talked about standing-up by reminding the crowd, "We are the resistance. The power is with the people. Don't ever forget that."

Yet, there were others who expressed their message in silence. There were signs signs that were a sample of the Anti-Trump rhetoric, but then we came across one that read, "Forecast: Sunny & Chance of Democracy."

The author of the sign was David Mather out of Huntington, Long Island.

He shared with PIX11 News how he feels taking the high road with messaging can result in a better impact, "I can understand that some people based on whatever evidence they have, have made certain decisions, I just am doing what I can to remain positive. I think overall it ends up being a more persuasive argument to the kind of people that maybe don't agree with us, but are willing to listen long enough to consider a different viewpoint."

PIX11 News did ask a handful of the protestors what they would say to the President if they had thirty seconds of his time.

One woman's response is a request expressed by thousand since the election, "Stop tweeting.... stop tweeting it's unpresidential, learn what your job is and do it."

Following the President's short stint in the city, the plan called for him overnight at his golf club in Bedminster.