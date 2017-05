MANHATTAN — A transgender woman has died after being assaulted in Manhattan back in April, police sources say.

The attack happened around 10:30 p.m. April 25 at 343 7th Avenue.

Paramedics responded to find the victim with head trauma.

Police sources say authorities were not notified by the hospital or EMS of the incident, but when they were notified of the death, an investigation revealed the assault at the location.

The victim died from their injuries on May 4.