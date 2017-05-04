Student wearing storm trooper costume prompts school evacuation on ‘Star Wars Day’

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — A student dressed as a storm trooper for “Star Wars Day” prompted the evacuation of a Wisconsin high school when a frightened parent saw the costumed figure entering the facility and called 911.

Police in Ashwaubenon near Green Bay say the parent saw the student going through a back door Thursday wearing body armor and a mask, and carrying a bag.

“The outfit looked like that he might actually be wearing a bulletproof vest or a flak jacket,” Police Capt. Jody Crocker told CNN. “And that, coupled with wearing that mask and walking into the back door of the school made a person very concerned. And we expect that to happen. We sure hope people would call when this stuff takes place.”

Crocker says the parent did the right thing given the suspicious situation, and that any perceived threat — real or otherwise — can’t be taken lightly.

“If you see something, say something” Ashwaubenon Public Safety officials said, lauding the parent’s actions.

School officials say they will re-emphasize the district’s no-costume policy.

Fans have adopted May 4 as “Star Wars Day” because “May the fourth” is a play on the oft-repeated Star Wars phrase, “May the force be with you.”

CNN and PIX11’s Ashley Soley-Cerro contributed to this report.