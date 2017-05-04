BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

R2-D2 rolls into PIX11 Morning News for May the 4th (be with you)

Posted 4:48 PM, May 4, 2017, by

"May the 4th be with you" started off as a pun of a famous Star Wars quote, but it quickly became a day observed by fans of the movie franchise. R2-D2 stopped by PIX11 Morning News to celebrate Star Wars Day.