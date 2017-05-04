"May the 4th be with you" started off as a pun of a famous Star Wars quote, but it quickly became a day observed by fans of the movie franchise. R2-D2 stopped by PIX11 Morning News to celebrate Star Wars Day.
R2-D2 rolls into PIX11 Morning News for May the 4th (be with you)
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday, May 4
-
Student wearing storm trooper costume prompts school evacuation on ‘Star Wars Day’
-
Sneak peek at what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Mar 8.
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday, Mar. 21
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday, Mar. 22
-
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Monday, Mar. 20
-
Disney reveals new details about Star Wars Land in at Florida, California parks
-
Enter to be our Morning Show ‘Fan of the Day’
-
Watch the PIX11 Morning News for your chance to win a free MetroCard — for a full year!
-
Time Out New York’s list of events during Super Bowl weekend
-
-
Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday, Mar. 16
-
Sanitation department ready for latest snow storm en route to hit NYC
-
Wait, Lady Gaga didn’t jump from the Super Bowl roof?