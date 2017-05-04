Man pulled to ground, punched and robbed at Queens laundromat, video shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMAICA, Queens — A man was pulled to the ground, punched and robbed of some $500 in cash at a Jamaica laundromat, and now police are searching for the assailants, the NYPD said Thursday.

The 62-year-old victim was leaving Laundryland, at 114-25 Merrick Blvd., around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday when he was assaulted, according to police.

Two men are seen in surveillance video dragging the man to the ground and punching him in the face before fleeing. Police say they fled northbound on Merrick Boulevard.

They made off with the victim's wristwatch and about $500 in cash, according to police. He suffered a black eye due to the incident.

Both individuals are described as being men in their 20s, last seen wearing black hooded sweaters and dark-colored sweatpants.

One stands about 6 feet tall and was wearing black sneakers, the second was closer to 5 feet 9 inches tall, and was wearing white sneakers.

