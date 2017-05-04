Man accused of having sex with dog and then killing it

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine man is accused of having sex with his dog and killing it, then warning his girlfriend he could do the same to her.

WGME-TV reports that 55-year-old Thomas Wentworth, of Durham, was indicted Wednesday on charges including domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and aggravated cruelty to animals.

An affidavit indicates his girlfriend saw him abusing the animal and he told her he later killed the dog by putting a trash bag with ether over its head.

The affidavit says he told her he buried the animal with a backhoe and could do the same to her.

Wentworth told WGME-TV that he’s innocent and that his ex made it all up. He said he loved his dog, a 12-year-old black lab he used for hunting, and did use Ether to euthanize her because she was blind and suffering.

“It was only for mercy,” said Wentworth. “It was because the poor thing was in such pain and couldn’t lay down without howling.”

Animal advocates call the alleged crime “horrific.”

Wentworth said he’s an animal lover himself and spent the past two decades as an arborist, often rescuing cats and bird’s nests from trees.

“That thing was my pet,” said Wentworth. “I loved the thing.”

Wentworth is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.