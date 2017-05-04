Here’s what’s coming up on the PIX11 Morning News on Friday, May 5

We have you covered weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the stories that we’re working on tonight to bring you first thing in the morning.

—

Free Friday Giveaway: Gifts for mom!

Did you know that the first official U.S. celebration of Mother’s Day took place way back in 1908?

It hasn’t changed much since then, with the exception of the types of gifts we now give our mothers to show our appreciation.

Tomorrow, our favorite ‘Free Friday Giveaway Guy’ joins us with his modern tech gift picks for mom.

​Plus, do you want to give a big TV shout-out to a very special mom in your life?

In honor of Mother’s Day, from May 8 through May 12 we’re all about celebrating moms!

Just send us a photo of the mom in your life that you want to share some love with. Send us a message on the PIX11 Morning News Facebook page to enter and we may feature your picture online or on TV.

Hack Week continues: Scott’s Eggtastic Hacks

Everyone’s got a special way to serve up eggs benedict, right?

This Friday, Scott shares his secrets on making the best eggs breakfast you’ve ever had. (Or so he says!) Join us to find out his top-secret recipe hacks. Lisa’s forecast: Prepare for a rainy end to the week It’s time to bring those umbrellas and rain boots back out! Your Friday morning commute will be damp, messy and dreary.

Leave a little bit of extra travel-time tomorrow. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower 50s in the city. Rainfall amounts tomorrow will likely top out at around 1 to 2”. We could even see flooding on roadways and underpasses.

The steady rain will taper off by early Friday evening. We’ll break down the rest of the forecast bright and early.

—

Join us tomorrow on the PIX11 Morning News from 5 to 9 a.m.

Show us some love and ‘like’ the PIX11 Morning News Facebook page!