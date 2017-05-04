Buckingham Palace says Prince Phillip will no longer carry out public engagements starting this fall

LONDON — Prince Philip, 95-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, is to step down from public life, Buckingham Palace has said.

The prince will stop accepting public engagements from September, the palace said. The Queen, who is 91 and has gradually scaled back her public appearances in recent years, will continue to carry out her duties supported by other members of the royal fanily.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen,” the Buckingham Palace statement said.

“Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.”

The Queen will “continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements,” supported by other members of the royal family.

Senior royal staff members were called to London by the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior member of Queen Elizabeth II’s household staff, to be told of the announcement before the public statement.

It came a day after the Queen met British Prime Minister Theresa May at the palace Wednesday as a formality to mark the dissolution of parliament.

Also on Wednesday, Prince Philip was photographed during an event at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.