Video shows man sought for allegedly setting fire to religious school bus in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police on Wednesday released surveillance footage showing a man they say set fire to a bus belonging to a religious school.

The man entered a parked, unoccupied religious school bus on Thursday, April 27 around 6:40 p.m. near Division and Bedford avenues, police said.

Once inside, he allegedly started a fire, causing damage to the front of the bus.

The man fled on foot and is now being sought for "criminal mischief," police said.

He is described as having a "chin strap"-style beard, and was last seen wearing a sweat suit and dark-colored sneakers.

