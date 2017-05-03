‘SNL’ alum Joe Piscopo won’t run for New Jersey governor

PARAMUS, N.J. — Former “Saturday Night Live” comedian and Donald Trump backer Joe Piscopo says he will not be launching an independent campaign to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

Piscopo announced the decision on Wednesday during his radio show. He says he doesn’t want to be a divider.

He brought Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno on stage to endorse her ahead of next month’s Republican primary.

Piscopo gained fame as a member of the “SNL” cast in the early 1980s, impersonating fellow New Jersey native Frank Sinatra. He also appeared in films, hosts a political talk radio show in New York and is a spokesman for the Boys and Girls Club.

Not since the 19th century has New Jersey elected anyone other than a top-party candidate.