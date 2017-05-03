Man pushes teen to the ground in Central Park, steals her cellphone: police

MANHATTAN, NY. — A man is being sought Wednesday for pushing a 15-year-old girl to the ground in Central Park before robbing her, according to police.

The teen was walking with a friend on West Drive in the northern part of the park when she was assaulted around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

A man shoved her to the ground then stole her cellphone, according to police. Her friend was unharmed.

The man sought is believed to be in his 20s, possibly around 25 years old.

He is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches to 10 inches tall, and weighing about 175 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).