Staten Island man kills squirrel with crossbow because it gave him a ‘dirty look’: cops

ELTINGVILLE, Staten Island — A man was arrested in Staten Island for allegedly shooting a squirrel with a crossbow, killing the animal because he didn’t like the way it looked at him, officials and sources said Wednesday.
Jonathan Mangia, 27, faces charges of prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
A call came in to police at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday of a “dangerous condition” at a home on Ridgecrest Avenue in the Eltingville section of Staten Island, the NYPD said.
When officers arrived, they saw that a squirrel had been shot with a crossbow.
The suspected shooter told police he killed the squirrel because it gave him “a dirty look” while it climbed his house, a law enforcement source said.
“Great job PO Kosinski & Pallakis along w @NYSDEC Ofcrs arresting the #SquirrelHunter. Save archery for the range,” the NYPD’s 122 precinct tweeted Wednesday with a photo of the crossbow used to kill the animal.