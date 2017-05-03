Staten Island man kills squirrel with crossbow because it gave him a ‘dirty look’: cops

ELTINGVILLE, Staten Island — A man was arrested in Staten Island for allegedly shooting a squirrel with a crossbow, killing the animal because he didn’t like the way it looked at him, officials and sources said Wednesday.

Jonathan Mangia, 27, faces charges of prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

A call came in to police at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday of a “dangerous condition” at a home on Ridgecrest Avenue in the Eltingville section of Staten Island, the NYPD said.

When officers arrived, they saw that a squirrel had been shot with a crossbow.

The suspected shooter told police he killed the squirrel because it gave him “a dirty look” while it climbed his house, a law enforcement source said.

“Great job PO Kosinski & Pallakis along w @NYSDEC Ofcrs arresting the #SquirrelHunter. Save archery for the range,” the NYPD’s 122 precinct tweeted Wednesday with a photo of the crossbow used to kill the animal.

Great job PO Kosinski & Pollakis along w @NYSDEC Ofcrs arresting the #SquirrelHunter. Save archery for the range #IllegalHunting #DEC pic.twitter.com/UL2HpdRWsY — NYPD 122nd Precinct (@NYPD122Pct) May 2, 2017