Lisa Mateo’s shortcut for turning two chickens into six meals

PIX11’s Lisa Mateo knows how to stretch a dollar. Her secret weapon for saving money and time in the kitchen — purchasing premade chicken at Costo for $5 a piece. She can turn two chickens into three dinners for her family of four and three lunches for herself. Here are a few of her recipes:
Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe: (feeds more)
– 2 tsp olive oil
– 1/2 cup chopped onion
– 2 cups chopped celery
– 1 1/2 cups chopped carrots
– 2 cloves garlic
– 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes
– 6 cups low sodium chicken broth
– 3 cups shredded chicken
– 1 tsp oregano
– 1 tsp chili powder
– salt/pepper to taste
Toppings:
– crushed tortilla chips
– cilantro
– lemon wedge
Baked Chicken with Brown Rice
Black beans:
– can black beans (low sodium)
– 1 tsp olive oil
– 1 tbsp vinegar
– 1 tablespoon Sofrito seasoning
– 1/2 packet of Sazon seasoning (low sodium)
– sprinkle oregano
– salt/pepper to taste
– 1/4 cup water
Penne Pasta with Chicken and Vegetables
– 2 tsp olive oil
– 1/2 cup chopped onion
– 1/2 cup chopped red pepper
– 1/2 cup chopped zucchini
– 2 cups chopped chicken
– 1 cup chicken broth
– sprinkle Italian seasoning
– salt/pepper to taste
– 1 tbsp of flour to thicken sauce
– whole wheat penne pasta