Lisa Mateo’s shortcut for turning two chickens into six meals

PIX11’s Lisa Mateo knows how to stretch a dollar. Her secret weapon for saving money and time in the kitchen — purchasing premade chicken at Costo for $5 a piece. She can turn two chickens into three dinners for her family of four and three lunches for herself. Here are a few of her recipes:

Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe: (feeds more)

– 2 tsp olive oil

– 1/2 cup chopped onion

– 2 cups chopped celery

– 1 1/2 cups chopped carrots

– 2 cloves garlic

– 1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes

– 6 cups low sodium chicken broth

– 3 cups shredded chicken

– 1 tsp oregano

– 1 tsp chili powder

– salt/pepper to taste

Toppings:

– crushed tortilla chips

– cilantro

– lemon wedge

Baked Chicken with Brown Rice

Black beans:

– can black beans (low sodium)

– 1 tsp olive oil

– 1 tbsp vinegar

– 1 tablespoon Sofrito seasoning

– 1/2 packet of Sazon seasoning (low sodium)

– sprinkle oregano

– salt/pepper to taste

– 1/4 cup water

Penne Pasta with Chicken and Vegetables

– 2 tsp olive oil

– 1/2 cup chopped onion

– 1/2 cup chopped red pepper

– 1/2 cup chopped zucchini

– 2 cups chopped chicken

– 1 cup chicken broth

– sprinkle Italian seasoning

– salt/pepper to taste

– 1 tbsp of flour to thicken sauce

– whole wheat penne pasta