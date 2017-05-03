Known MS-13 gang members, including 2 brothers, arrested for attempted murder: police

NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. — Three known MS-13 gang members, including two brothers, have been arrested for attempted murder, the Nassau County Police Department said Wednesday.

Fidel Hernandez, 23; his brother, Jose Hernandez, 26; and Miguel Urias Arguenta, 18; were all arrested Tuesday, police said.

The trio is accused of using a machete and gun in the attempted killing of a 19-year-old man Sunday around 12:15 a.m.

The Hernandez brothers, in addition, allegedly assaulted someone on Sunday, Jan. 15 in Westbury. Additional details about that incident were not provided.

All three are “known” MS-13 gang members, police said at an afternoon news conference Wednesday.

Police say they first responded to a 911 call about an assault early Sunday.

The victim told responders he was in a dispute with the younger Hernandez brother when the incident occurred, according to police.

An investigation found Fidel Hernandez swung a machete at the victim, striking him in the stomach and causing an “abrasion” during a dispute, police said.

While the victim attempted to defend himself, Jose Hernandez allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun at the victim.

Urias Arguenta was at the scene at the time and fled on foot, along with the Hernandez brothers, police said.

All three face a second-degree attempted murder charge.

In addition, both brothers are charged with fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon, and Jose Hernandez faces a second-degree charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

MS-13 is a “transnational” street gang linked to a slew of crimes and killings in the area in recent months.

Most recently, three teenagers and a man were found dead, police say likely at the hands of MS-13 gang members, in Central Islip.