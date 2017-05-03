Drug dealers pretended to be Uber drivers to hide NYC heroin, cocaine operation: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Police caught several drug dealers who allegedly disguised their vehicles as Uber cars to deliver cocaine and heroin to customers in Manhattan and the Bronx.

Dibanny Cortorreal-Marte, 37; Miguel La Paz-Lugo, 36; Oscar Tejada-Almonte, 31; and Selena Santos, 22; were arrested Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing citywide scheme where drivers used Uber logos and stickers on their vehicles to fit into neighborhoods and not look suspicious when waiting for customers to pick up the narcotics, according to the police criminal complaint.

The fake Uber drivers were arraigned Tuesday by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor. Among their charges include criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy, police said.

Alfredo Tejada-Almonte, 34, believed to be the leader of the drug trafficking operation, and Robert Toribio, 44, were nabbed last week in the Bronx, police said. The bail for Tejada-Almonte was set at $150,000 following his arraignment.

The dealers had more than 100 customers and volume of their sales were high, police said. Cops eventually caught up to their plan through different investigative techniques, including undercover officers, examination of cellular telephone records and court-authorized eavesdropping.

Authorities on Tuesday seized nearly $23,000, at least five vehicles and one kilogram of cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.