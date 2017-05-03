Chris Wayland named senior vice president/general manager of WPIX-TV (PIX11)

NEW YORK — Tribune Broadcasting, a division of Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO), today announced Chris Wayland has been named Senior Vice President/General Manager of WPIX-TV (PIX11) in New York. Wayland will begin his duties on May 22 and assume responsibility for the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of WPIX. Wayland, who was previously VP/Group Operations for Tribune Broadcasting, will continue to report to Larry Wert, Tribune Broadcasting President.

Wayland succeeds Greg Easterly, who has served as interim GM for WPIX. In June, Easterly will return full-time to his role as SVP/Group Operations for Tribune Broadcasting.

In his role as VP/Group Operations for Tribune Broadcasting, Wayland assisted with identifying station opportunities and growth strategies. Prior to joining Tribune, Wayland served in several executive management roles for Sunbeam Television, including Executive Vice President and General Manager for WSVN/Miami, WHDH/Boston and WLVI/Boston overseeing strategy for the three stations. He previously served as General Manager and General Sales Manager for the stations, where under his guidance, the station’s profits consistently grew year over year and ratings increased, with the station’s newscasts growing to #1 and #2 positions in key demographics across all dayparts. Prior to his post at Sunbeam, Wayland served as Director of Sales for Comcast Spotlight. He has also held sales leadership positions at WHDH 7 NBC, FOX Sports Net and WLVI in Boston.

“In a relatively short time, Chris has had a positive influence on many of our station operations and our leadership team, his overall background and style is a perfect fit to join WPIX in the lead role,” said Wert.

Said Wayland, “I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the talented and hardworking team at WPIX and I am grateful to Larry Wert for giving me this opportunity. It is truly an honor for me to be able to work at New York’s Very own PIX11.”

Wayland, a former professional hockey player, holds a Bachelor of Arts from Elmira College in New York. Active in many charities, Wayland and serves on several boards including Youth Connect, Boys and Girls Club and Best Buddies.