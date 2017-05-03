Boyfriend wanted in shooting death of MTA worker, mother 6, killed near her Brooklyn home

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn – The boyfriend of an MTA worker and mother of six who was gunned down is now wanted in the woman’s slaying, which he’d originally blamed on a group of men who seemingly ambushed the mother of six just steps away from her Brooklyn home.

Jacqueline Dicks, 41, was shot and killed Monday night on Elton Street in East New York. It was about 11:30 p.m. and she was returning home from her job as an MTA conductor.

Originally, her boyfriend, Zire King, told police that he dropped off Dicks near her home and went to park his car before heading to the store. He said it was during that time that three men approached Dicks, who was in her MTA uniform, and fired at her once, killing her.

Investigators no longer believe that account, sources said Wednesday. They’ve since found surveillance video that contradicts King’s claim about what happened that night.

King, who also goes by the name Joseph Harper, is wanted for questioning in Dicks’ death. Additional details about King and where he may be were not immediately known.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD’s anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).