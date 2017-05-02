Woman found slashed, dead inside Queens home: NYPD

HOLLIS, Queens –– Cops are investigating a woman’s death after she was found slashed to the face just after midnight Tuesday, police said.

Police found a 52-year-old woman, unconscious and unresponsive, with a slash wound to the left side of the face on the first floor of 102-07 186th St., the NYPD said. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is pending proper family notification. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Sources say a 45-year-old man, who found the victim first, is being questioned by police.

There are no arrests at this time.

