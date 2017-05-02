Woman, 21, sexually assaulted by apartment intruder in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted this week by a man who broke into her apartment in Brooklyn, police said.

Officers were called to the woman’s home at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the East New York section of Brooklyn.

The victim said a stranger had “gained access” to her apartment and once inside, grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Additional details were not immediately available.

There is no description at this time of the culprit, police said. No arrests have been made.