This interactive map tracks rat sightings in New York City

NEW YORK — Rats are everywhere in New York City — but more abundant in certain areas.

An interactive map helps you figure out where rat sightings are the worst.

This map could have helped Alec Steinfield.

Steinfield, who lives in Brooklyn, came in contact with his own rat problem when he tried to drive his car after it sat for a week on his block.

“When I started driving, initially I smelled roadkill,” he said.

But he kept driving.

When he go to the Lower East Side, around Rivington and Essex, his engine caught fire and he had to pull over.

Sure enough, a family of rats had made themselves at home under the hood of his car, and had chewed through the engine.

Check for rat infestations near you HERE.