Queens correction officer kills herself after trying to kill boyfriend, police sources say

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens – A Queens correction officer has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an argument with her boyfriend early Tuesday, police sources said.

The correction officer, who was in uniform, was having a dispute with her boyfriend when she shot at him and missed outside the Queensboro Correctional Facility on Van Dam Street, according to sources. The woman left the scene, but later returned and fired shots at his vehicle before turning the gun on herself, police sources said.

She shot herself in the chest and died, police sources said.

The boyfriend was taken into the 108 Precinct but police sources say he won’t be charged with a crime.

The Queens jail complex is a minimum-security prison with the primary purpose of acting as a re-entry center for male inmates. The current capacity of Queensboro Correctional Facility is 416 inmates.