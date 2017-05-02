BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

Off-duty MTA worker fatally shot to the head on Brooklyn street

Posted 4:30 AM, May 2, 2017, by , Updated at 05:46AM, May 2, 2017

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn –– Police say an off-duty MTA worker was shot and killed on a Brooklyn street late Monday night.

Cops say an off-duty MTA worker was shot and killed in East New York on May 1, 2017.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a woman shot in front of 1010 Elton St. in East New York around 11:30 p.m. when they found Jacqueline Dicks, 41, unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Dicks dead, police said.

Cops say three men approached Dicks, who was in her MTA uniform at the time, and fired at her once, killing her steps away from her home on the same street.

No description of the attackers has been released yet.

There are no arrest at this time.