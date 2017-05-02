NY sets aside $3M for air conditioners for lower-income people with health issues

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state has set aside $3 million in federal funds to help provide air conditioners to lower-income people with serious health issues.

The money comes through the Home Energy Assistance Program and is earmarked for people with health issues that may be aggravated by extreme heat.

Applications from income-eligible households are being accepted starting this month.

Local social services departments will accept applications through the end of August or until funding runs out.

Assistance is being provided on a first-come, first-served basis.