Here’s how teachers, educators can get free Chipotle

NEW YORK — Chipotle thinks teachers rule, so they’re offering them free food Tuesday.

“Teachers rule, so does free Chipotle,” a statement on the company’s website read.

The free food is part of the Mexican food chain’s annual Chipotle Teacher Appreciation promotion.

To thank teachers, faculty and staff for their hard work, Chipotle is offering a buy one, get one free deal for burritos, bowls, salads or tacos.

Educators can bring their school ID to any Chipotle in the United States from 3 p.m. to close. Valid IDs include “ID or other documentation from preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school, community college, or university identifying as faculty or staff, or home school ID card.”

The offer is limited to one teacher per customer and can only be used at the restaurant.

Chipotle’s deal comes a week before National Teacher Day on May 9.

Last week Chipotle unveiled their first dessert item, buñuelos. The new dessert is a fried dough dessert covered in honey, cinnamon and sugar. in It’s the third time they’ve expanded their menu since opening in 1993.

Visit the Chipotle website to find a location near you.