Bronx 3-year-old on life support after possible sexual assault: Police sources

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx –– A 3-year-old is on life support Tuesday after the child was possibly sexually assaulted, police sources say.

The 3-year-old was taken to a hospital with brain damage after the toddler’s mother heard a sibling crying and then went to check on the child while at their Bronx apartment around 4:30 a.m. Monday, sources tell PIX11. The child was vomiting and not breathing, police sources said.

EMS found no obvious sign of trauma when the child was taken to a hospital.

Sources say the toddler’s family is being interviewed.