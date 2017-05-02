2 men in custody in LI Carvel robbery; link to knifepoint crime spree investigated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. –– Detectives are investigating if two men who were apprehended Tuesday morning are part of a larger knifepoint robbery spree throughout Long Island, police said.

The men were taken into custody for questioning after a robbery at a Carvel on New York Avenue in Huntington late Monday, police said. Investigators are looking into whether one of the men is the serial knifepoint thief wanted in 17 other robberies since Feb. 13.

Police say the man walks into stores, brandishes a large knife resembling a machete and demands money. The latest known theft occurred at a Barn convenience store in Lake Ronkonkoma on Sunday morning, according to police.

