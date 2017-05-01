Zoo announces name for April the giraffe’s calf

HARPURSVILLE, NY —We can finally call him something other than April the giraffe’s baby calf.

Animal Adventure Park announced the baby’s name Monday morning: Tajiri.

The zoo held a contest for the name and voters decided to let Allysa – April’s keeper – pick the name. Allysa explained on Facebook Monday morning that the name means hope and confidence.

Curious what the other suggestions were? Here they are, in alphabetical order:

Allysa’s Choice Apollo Geoffrey Gio Harpur Noah Ollie Patch Patches Unity

April and Oliver’s calf was born just over two weeks ago. The zookeepers say he is thriving and growing. He was 5 feet 9 inches tall at birth. Newborn giraffes usually stand about 6 feet tall. He’ll be about three times as tall and weigh thousands of pounds once he finishes growing.

About 1.25 million people watched April, 15, give birth to her calf. She’ll wean the calf over the next six to 10 months. The baby won’t be at Animal Adventure Park long term; he’ll be sent to another zoo to prevent “incestuous mating.”