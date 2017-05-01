BASEBALL’S BACK ON PIX11: CHECK OUT THE FULL LINEUP FOR THE METS AND YANKEES

Woman says she’ll swap sex for $25, chicken McNuggets: Florida officers

Posted 6:49 AM, May 1, 2017, by

BRADENTON, Fla. — Florida authorities have charged a woman with prostitution after she agreed to perform a sex act on an undercover detective for $25 and chicken McNuggets.

Alex Direeno was arrested for allegedly offering sex for $25 and chicken McNuggets. She was in custody as of April 30, 2017. (Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

The Miami Herald reports 22-year-old Alex Direeno was being held Sunday without bond at the Manatee County Jail on charges of prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia and on outstanding warrants.

Records show that the incident happened last week. An undercover detective told the woman he wanted oral sex and she agreed to do it for $25. As they briefly went back and forth on the price, she finally agreed to perform the act for $25 and chicken McNuggets.

It’s unclear whether Direeno has retained an attorney.