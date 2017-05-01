Toddler dies after being run over in driveway by father: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL, Conn. — A father ran over his toddler in Connecticut and the child has died, police said.

Shortly before noon on Sunday, Bristol police were called to Sycamore Street. When they arrived, officers learned that a 21-month-old had been run over as the child's father was moving a vehicle in their driveway, CNN affiliate FOX61 reports.

Robin Reid, who lives across, saw it all happen from her window. She said it appeared to be a tragic accident.

"It's very heartbreaking," Reid said.

The community has since gathered to create a memorial for the child, whose identify has not been released.

"We always look out for each other," Reid said. "We always do. We're going to come together and help them as much as we can."

Neighbors placed flowers, toys and signs near the driveway to remember the child, who died from their injuries at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.

About 2,500 injuries per year are caused by a vehicle backing over a child in a driveway, a 2010 Oregon State University study found. Backover accidents account for about 35 percent of non-traffic fatalities involving children under the age of 15 every year, according to KidsandCars.org.