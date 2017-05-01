Times Square reopened after 2 suspicious packages cleared, ‘deemed safe’: NYPD

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan – Police reopened Times Square after two suspicious packages were found in the popular tourist area late Sunday evening, officials said.

NYPD spokesperson J. Peter Donald said on Twitter the two suspicious packages in Times Square have been “cleared and deemed safe” shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday. Donald said 42nd Street was in the process of being reopened at the time of the tweet.

Update: The two suspicious packages in Times Square have been cleared & deemed safe. 42nd Street will be re-opening shortly. — J. Peter Donald (@JPeterDonald) May 1, 2017

The packages were found in the vicinity of 44th Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenues. This area was evacuated and closed as police were checking out the items.

No word yet on what they were.