NYC ferry service between the Rockaways, Manhattan launches

NEW YORK — NYC ferry service between the Rockaways and lower Manhattan officially launched Monday morning, and expanded for commuters taking the East River route.

Monday's rides are the first of six new lines or expansions scheduled in this city the next two years.

The Rockaways ride, lauded for its inexpensive price of $2.75 per ride and scenic offerings when compared to the underground subways, is expected to help some residents shave as much as an hour off their commute.

The new ferry line travels between the Rockaways, an area historically underserved by public transportation, Sunset Park and Wall Street.

Ferries are scheduled to depart the Rockaways area every hour on the half-hour on weekdays between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., and from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends, with a travel time of about 55 minutes.

In Wall Street, the ferry will depart every hour on the half-hour on weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on weekends from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ferries will depart from the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park for Wall Street every hour in each direction.

Also beginning Monday, East River commuters will enjoy an extra stop at Governors Island, while it is open, and service expanded about two hours later.

Other new ferry rides expected this year include South Brooklyn and Astoria routes, and Soundview and Lower East Side beginning next year.