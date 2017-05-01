NJ Gov. Christie conditionally vetoes bill designed to pressure Trump on tax returns

TRENTON, N.J. — Gov. Chris Christie has conditionally vetoed a bill aimed at getting President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, calling it a “transparent political stunt masquerading as a bill.”

The bill would require presidential and vice presidential candidates to release five years’ worth of their income tax returns in order to get on the ballot in New Jersey. It would prohibit electors from voting for them if they did not comply.

In his conditional veto on Monday, the governor said the measure was unconstitutional and was introduced because the Democratic-controlled legislature was unable to cope with the results of November’s election.

The Republican says he’s recommending an amendment to the state’s Open Records Act that would eliminate the disclosure exemption for legislative records.

Trump broke with nearly four decades of tradition by failing to release his tax returns during the campaign, and Democrats have used the issue to raise questions about what might be in the documents.

Legislators in 15 other states and the District of Columbia are all considering similar measures. The states are: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

