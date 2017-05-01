× Mystery guest leaves $1,000 tip for server

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha waitress said a big tip from a mysterious guest is giving her faith.

The Salt 88 server said the $1,000 tip reassured her she’s on the right path in life.

Aysha Lawson said she was worried about time she’s taking off to fly home next week. She told CNN affiliate KMTV being a server and taking time off means losing money.

But Lawson said that huge tip came at the perfect time — and has been her stress relief.

“Ahh John, I think this lady just gave me a thousand dollar tip, and he said that’s awesome you deserve it,” Lawson recalled thinking when she saw the receipt left by a guest.

She has no idea who it was.

“You know, just very unassuming, wearing a sweatshirt and jeans,” she said of the guest. “She had her laptop open. She was smiling super big. She was just nice.”

That laidback woman not only left Lawson $1,000, she also picked up the tab of the family sitting near her.

“She kind of pulls me aside and says, ‘I want to buy their lunch, as well,’ and I said, ‘That is the sweetest thing ever. It’s their anniversary,'” she said.

That was before Lawson had seen what the anonymous guest had left her.

“I immediately felt like there’s someone else out there that deserves this more than I do,” she said.

But Lawson’s manager disagrees. He said it’s Lawson who deserves it most.

“Finally, the world of Karma, whatever you want to call it, caught up with her,” he said.

Priding herself on her service, Lawson said she’s not sure if it was her professionalism, or if the mystery lady was simply in a good mood.

“If you treat every person that sits at your table like it’s their last meal, you’ll probably have great success at this,” she said.

Lawson said she’s thinking about using the money to go back to school.