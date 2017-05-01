× Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has partial tear of the right lat muscle, on 10-day disabled list

Pitcher Noah Syndergaard has suffered a partial tear of the right lat muscle, the Mets announced Monday, leaving him on the 10-day disabled list.

The hard-throwing ace of the New York Mets left his start Sunday against Washington in pain, just a couple of days after refusing an MRI and saying he felt fine.

The team later announced Syndergaard has “a possible lat strain.” Syndergaard’s condition was clarified in an MRI Monday morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. Syndergaard has no timeframe in place for his return.

Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson will talk to reporters around 4 p.m. Monda in the Visiting Clubhouse at Atlanta’s SunTrust Park.

It was an exasperating and discouraging turn of events for the injury-plagued Mets (10-14), now missing perhaps their two top players. They put star slugger Yoenis Cespedes on the disabled list Friday with a strained left hamstring, one day after he got hurt legging out a double against Atlanta.

Cespedes exited an April 20 game because of cramping in his hamstring, according to the team. He missed three games, then returned to the lineup last Wednesday night and got hurt again Thursday afternoon.

First baseman Lucas Duda (hyperextended left elbow) and part-time infielder Wilmer Flores (right knee infection) also are sidelined. Duda had a setback over the weekend during his minor league rehab assignment and won’t be activated Monday, when he’s eligible to come off the 10-day DL.

A team spokesman said Duda felt “slight elbow discomfort on full extension” while swinging.

Syndergaard (1-2) allowed five runs on five hits in the first inning Sunday, a game the Mets lost 23-5. In the second, he threw a strike to Bryce Harper on his 38th pitch and grimaced while reaching for his right armpit.