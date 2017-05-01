McDonald’s reveals ‘Frork,’ an edible French Fry fork you didn’t know you needed

NEW YORK — McDonald’s revealed the Frork on Monday — a quasi-utensil, fry-fork hybrid designed solely for scooping up quality ingredients.

The Frork was created to go along with the new Signature Crafted™ Recipes sandwiches — after many customers said the ingredients would fall out.

Enter the Frork, a silicone fork-shaped utensil topped with an opening where the customer can insert three-to-four World Famous Fries. The fries become the prongs of the Frork — edible, utilitarian and desperately innovative.

The announcement was made by pitchman Anthony Sullivan in McDonald’s first-ever infomercial, which aired in New York on Sunday, April 30, and is now posted to McDonald’s YouTube channel.

“Anthony Sullivan here,” said Anthony Sullivan. “Will the Frork change your life? Probably not. Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure… maybe!”

“We’re introducing Signature Crafted Recipes because they are inspired by our customers,” said McDonald’s Chef Michael Haracz. “And while the Frork is supremely superfluous, it shows that McDonald’s is willing to do whatever it takes to help them enjoy every last bite.”

The Frork works with all three new Signature Crafted Recipes — premium sandwiches that put flavor at the forefront, also giving customers a choice through recipe, protein and bun selection. Signature Crafted Recipes are available for an average price of $4.99 – $5.19 at participating McDonald’s.

Pico Guacamole: Smooth and creamy meets chunky and spicy with white cheddar cheese, guacamole made with 100% Hass avocados, freshly prepared Pico de Gallo, crisp leaf lettuce and creamy buttermilk ranch sauce made with real buttermilk and sour cream blended with shallots, garlic and spices. Served with a fresh lime wedge.

Sweet BBQ Bacon: Sweet BBQ meets savory, with grilled onions, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, creamy white cheddar, delicious BBQ sauce, all topped with golden crispy onions.

Maple Bacon Dijon: A satisfying combination of sweet and savory, with grilled onions, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon with sweet maple seasoning, white cheddar, crisp leaf lettuce and a creamy Dijon sauce.

