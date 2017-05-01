Man tries to rape woman at Queens massage parlor: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Police are looking for a man who is accused of trying to rape a woman at a massage parlor in Queens Sunday morning.

The alleged attack happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say an unidentified man walked into a massage parlor at 40th road and Main Street. He then took off his clothes and jumped on top of the 48-year-old woman and tried to remove her pants.

The woman was able to fight him off with the assistance of a co-worker who chased the man out of the establishment.

The woman suffered minor scratches to her leg, but refused medical attention at the scene.

The man described as 20-25 years old, light complexion with black hair.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.